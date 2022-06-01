OPINION | ConCourt justices’ silence on Mkhwebane’s SMS probe is confounding

The new evidence to support the public protector’s suggestion of a leak is at best flimsy, at worst speculative conjecture

Franny Rabkin journalist

In the face of increasingly strident language from public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane about the infamous SMS from Ismail Abramjee, the justices of the Constitutional Court have maintained a stony silence — despite a promise from chief justice Raymond Zondo to investigate and inform the public of the outcome...