Opinion & Analysis

OPINION | ConCourt justices’ silence on Mkhwebane’s SMS probe is confounding

The new evidence to support the public protector’s suggestion of a leak is at best flimsy, at worst speculative conjecture

Franny Rabkin journalist
01 June 2022 - 19:58 By FRANNY RABKIN

In the face of increasingly strident language from public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane about the infamous SMS from Ismail Abramjee, the justices of the Constitutional Court have maintained a stony silence — despite a promise from chief justice Raymond Zondo to investigate and inform the public of the outcome...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

