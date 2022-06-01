TOM EATON | Petrol prices are fuelling Zuma nostalgia, so let’s crunch the numbers

His fans are using the hikes to rank him above Ramaphosa, cherry-picking facts and ignoring the rand’s endless tumble

As the relentlessly rising petrol price continues to deliver radical economic transformation to SA, fans of Jacob Zuma keep insisting Cyril Ramaphosa is to blame. And in a funny sort of way, they’re not wrong...