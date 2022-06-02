×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | If you’ve got proof, reveal it, Fraser. SA’s future is at stake

Why keep $4m cash in your house – and then keep quiet about the robbery?

Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE
02 June 2022 - 20:41

Has Arthur Fraser, one of the country’s most controversial practitioners of espionage, set the stage for the eventual removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa — or is he simply a spy under siege, firing hot air?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Africa Day is a time to ask for a share of Africa’s riches Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Theuns du Toit is a product of many things, not least the state Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | It’s not if but how Cyril wins — and when those arrests happen Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Where there’s a will there’s a way, but not for the ostrich ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Real ANC success would be freedom from social grants Opinion & Analysis
  6. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Using the nation’s pain for political gain is repulsive Opinion & Analysis
  7. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Death’s message: Thabo Masebe became who we must become Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. SUE DE GROOT | P*ss off with that kiss-off, and if that’s giving lip, snog my ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | It’s no coincidence state capturers are slinging mud at Cyril Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | The Sting: BEE is too important to be left to the ANC alone Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Let it rain because climate change is closing the taps on Gqeberha Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | Fraser’s charges against Cyril: serious scandal or game of deceit? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux