×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

PATRICK BULGER | The Sting: BEE is too important to be left to the ANC alone

BEE should be accepted as a constitutional imperative for the good of all and not a gift to be handed out to enrich the few

02 June 2022 - 20:41

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA needs more black economic empowerment (BEE) to transform the economy and deracialise its ownership, and who in their right mind would disagree? What we don’t need, though, and what could kill any chance for a more inclusive economy based on modest prosperity, is more ANC BEE...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Continental drift: no vaccine for reality as we celebrate ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | The Lost Tycoon: Elon Musk rolls a big one for free speech Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Confidence to burn: parliament votes for itself in histrionic ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | Putin’s RT channel: guided missives from the edge of media ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. SUE DE GROOT | P*ss off with that kiss-off, and if that’s giving lip, snog my ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | It’s no coincidence state capturers are slinging mud at Cyril Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | The Sting: BEE is too important to be left to the ANC alone Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Let it rain because climate change is closing the taps on Gqeberha Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | Fraser’s charges against Cyril: serious scandal or game of deceit? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux