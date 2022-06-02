PATRICK BULGER | The Sting: BEE is too important to be left to the ANC alone

BEE should be accepted as a constitutional imperative for the good of all and not a gift to be handed out to enrich the few

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA needs more black economic empowerment (BEE) to transform the economy and deracialise its ownership, and who in their right mind would disagree? What we don’t need, though, and what could kill any chance for a more inclusive economy based on modest prosperity, is more ANC BEE...