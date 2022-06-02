A WORD IN THE HAND: SNOG

SUE DE GROOT | P*ss off with that kiss-off, and if that’s giving lip, snog my a*s!

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

The problem with Wordle is the same as the problem with any addiction. Upon waking, where before one might have thought first of the pleasure of a cup of coffee, or the enjoyable tasks the day might bring, now millions of people around the globe, as soon as they open their eyes, instead think: “A new Wordle!”..