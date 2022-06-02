×

Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Let it rain because climate change is closing the taps on Gqeberha

Unless good rain falls soon, the Eastern Cape will face an unprecedented catastrophe

Tom Eaton Columnist
02 June 2022 - 20:41

The lethal floods in eThekwini were a reminder of what happens when climate change meets inadequate planning and poor governance. But even as KwaZulu-Natal mourns its dead and tries to get to grips with the scale of the devastation, another climate shock is looming over SA. The country faces the very real prospect of a major urban centre running out of water...

