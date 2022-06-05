Hunger in SA is becoming a major health crisis, with 27% of children stunted
The number of malnourished overweight children has also grown — to more than twice the global figure
05 June 2022 - 19:50
One in 10 South Africans (https://borgenproject.org/hunger-in-south-africa/) goes hungry every day. As a result, malnutrition levels are high. Malnutrition has three simultaneous dimensions: undernourishment, micronutrient deficiencies and over-nutrition...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.