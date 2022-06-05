Hunger in SA is becoming a major health crisis, with 27% of children stunted

The number of malnourished overweight children has also grown — to more than twice the global figure

One in 10 South Africans (https://borgenproject.org/hunger-in-south-africa/) goes hungry every day. As a result, malnutrition levels are high. Malnutrition has three simultaneous dimensions: undernourishment, micronutrient deficiencies and over-nutrition...