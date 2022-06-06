×

Opinion & Analysis

And then there were none: an ode to the Thembisa 10

Oh where are those 10 darling tots? It’s one year on and we’ve seen them not. Their birthday we wanted to celebrate. To light candles and bake a cake. Please, don’t tell us they were just a fake. For our hearts would surely in pieces break

Nadine Dreyer Features editor
06 June 2022 - 18:55

A mom who we heard was..

