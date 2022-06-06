×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

Covid has left SA pupils far behind in maths and language skills

Comparing 2019 results with those of 2021 shows pupils are up to 70% of a year behind in language and 106% in maths

06 June 2022 - 18:53 By URSULA HOADLEY and Jaamia Galant

Learning to read, write, count and calculate forms the basis for all other learning at school and beyond. Pupils start to learn these basic skills in the first three years, continuing to do so throughout school as content becomes more complex...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Bring back the cane, says shaken teacher as provinces expel unruly pupils News
  2. NDUMISO NGCOBO | If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s that South Africans ... Lifestyle
  3. Do the maths: this is how top provinces ‘cheat’ their matric results News
  4. EDITORIAL | Paying consultants millions to teach maths and science doesn’t add ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. And then there were none: an ode to the Thembisa 10 Opinion & Analysis
  2. Covid has left SA pupils far behind in maths and language skills Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | How can cops do their jobs without electricity, water or cars? Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Cyril saga: how can we know the lie of the land when everyone is ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Scammers will scam, but you have the info to dodge a bullet Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Lesotho nationals flee Eastern Cape farming town after clashes with local ...
‘I have never stolen money’: Ramaphosa responds to Fraser’s allegations