×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Cyril saga: how can we know the lie of the land when everyone is lying?

It might sound like I’m advocating apathy on the robbery, but I argue it’s a way to keep ourselves a little bit safer

Tom Eaton Columnist
06 June 2022 - 18:52

As the Zuma faction accuses Cyril Ramaphosa of trying to cover up the theft of a suspicious amount of cash from one of his properties, and the president insists he’s just a simple farmer selling the odd buffalo for pennies, we as South Africans should do the responsible thing: listen to both sides, weigh up the evidence, then believe absolutely none of it...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | If Cyril can’t answer crucial questions, SA will be back in ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PODCAST | Fraser’s charges against Cyril: serious scandal or game of deceit? Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | It’s no coincidence state capturers are slinging mud at Cyril Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | The Sting: BEE is too important to be left to the ANC alone Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | If you’ve got proof, reveal it, Fraser. SA’s future is at stake Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. And then there were none: an ode to the Thembisa 10 Opinion & Analysis
  2. Covid has left SA pupils far behind in maths and language skills Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | How can cops do their jobs without electricity, water or cars? Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Cyril saga: how can we know the lie of the land when everyone is ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Scammers will scam, but you have the info to dodge a bullet Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Lesotho nationals flee Eastern Cape farming town after clashes with local ...
‘I have never stolen money’: Ramaphosa responds to Fraser’s allegations