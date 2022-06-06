TOM EATON | Cyril saga: how can we know the lie of the land when everyone is lying?

It might sound like I’m advocating apathy on the robbery, but I argue it’s a way to keep ourselves a little bit safer

As the Zuma faction accuses Cyril Ramaphosa of trying to cover up the theft of a suspicious amount of cash from one of his properties, and the president insists he’s just a simple farmer selling the odd buffalo for pennies, we as South Africans should do the responsible thing: listen to both sides, weigh up the evidence, then believe absolutely none of it...