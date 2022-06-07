Interpol red notice: what it means and why SA requested it

Brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They are accused in SA of profiting from close links with former president Jacob Zuma and exerting unfair influence. Their arrests follow the issuing of a red notice by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) at the beginning of March. This paved the way for their arrest to face fraud and money laundering charges here. At the height of their activities in SA they owned a business empire spanning computer equipment, media and mining. The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture recently found the pair, who are in their 40s, orchestrated massive corruption with Zuma’s help. Thabo Leshilo asked Bernadine Benson to explain.

What is Interpol and what does it do?

Interpol is an inter-governmental organisation aiming to help connect police agencies across the globe. It’s headquartered in Lyon, France. Its primary purpose is to create a framework that enables policing and other law-enforcement agencies worldwide to work together. These agencies can share information on crime, criminals and criminal activities through an advanced, secure, e-communications system.

The three primary crime programmes considered a global priority are counter terrorism, organised and emerging crime, and cybercrime. All Interpol actions are bound by the law of the country it may be assisting and are politically neutral.

Who belongs to Interpol and what’s its jurisdiction?

Interpol has 195 member countries, including SA. At the click of a button a country can reach out to the network and get assistance on transnational crime, criminals and other criminal threats from other member countries. The Command and Coordination Centre , its nerve centre, provides a 24-hour support service.

The four official languages used by Interpol are Arabic, English, French and Spanish.