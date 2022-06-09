×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Cut the red tape, stop the blame game and get the funds to the flood victims

While people languish in halls and with relatives, bureaucratic bungling sees funds holed up in Treasury coffers

09 June 2022 - 19:54

For the past two months, families affected by floods in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have been waiting for some intervention from government. They’ve waited in the homes of relatives who could take them in and, where relatives have had no space, they’ve squatted in community halls. They’ve waited as water supplies remain unrestored, roads remain damaged and their lives in general remain in chaos. All the while waiting for the state to follow through on its promises to help them rebuild their lives...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | When, or if, the Guptas are extradited, SA’s case must be airtight Opinion & Analysis
  2. Bend opinion all you like, politicos, but we won’t be beholden to you Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | How can cops do their jobs without electricity, water or cars? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | This is Ramaphosa’s ‘pay back the money’ moment Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Eish and eina: Ryanair’s Afrikaans test casts awkward ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Cut the red tape, stop the blame game and get the funds to the flood victims Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | Stunt in the hand: to watch a big leap over writer’s block, just ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | There’ll be no more green in SA’s skies, and I’ve got the blues ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released