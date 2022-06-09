EDITORIAL | Cut the red tape, stop the blame game and get the funds to the flood victims

While people languish in halls and with relatives, bureaucratic bungling sees funds holed up in Treasury coffers

For the past two months, families affected by floods in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have been waiting for some intervention from government. They’ve waited in the homes of relatives who could take them in and, where relatives have had no space, they’ve squatted in community halls. They’ve waited as water supplies remain unrestored, roads remain damaged and their lives in general remain in chaos. All the while waiting for the state to follow through on its promises to help them rebuild their lives...