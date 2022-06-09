TOM EATON | There’ll be no more green in SA’s skies, and I’ve got the blues about it

SA just got a lot less accessible considering collapsed Comair commanded about 40% of domestic air travel

The collapse of an airline always feels like a step back into a less connected world, but the end of Comair, knocking out about 40% of SA’s domestic air travel, and leaving us with only the eternally ropy SAA and a shattered rail network, suddenly makes Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban feel awfully far away from one another...