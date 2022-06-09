WILLIAM GUMEDE | This is Ramaphosa’s ‘pay back the money’ moment
The ANC president’s detractors are more than likely going to use the step-aside rule to get him to drop the reins
09 June 2022 - 19:56
Cyril Ramaphosa should expect opponents within the ANC to mobilise feverishly for the party’s step-aside rule, introduced by him, to be used to get the president to step down as ANC leader because of allegations surrounding the break-in at his Limpopo farm...
