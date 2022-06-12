×

Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Not good enough, Zondo. Tell SA about graft claims in your office

The office of the chief justice cannot allow itself to be manipulated or corrupted for personal gain

12 June 2022 - 17:38

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that three top officials in the office of the chief justice (OCJ) manoeuvred themselves into benefiting from at least 30% of a R225m IT tender for the justice department...

