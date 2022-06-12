UNATHI MPHENDU | The pitfalls of humility: the virtue can get too big for the modest

For high achievers who had to start from the bottom, when does being down to earth become a trap?

An interesting and widely used adjective is “humble”. It is commonly defined to imply having a modest or low estimate of one’s stature. Demure, down to earth, lowly, meek, modest, unassuming, unpretentious are just some of the several synonyms for “humble”. ..