×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

UNATHI MPHENDU | The pitfalls of humility: the virtue can get too big for the modest

For high achievers who had to start from the bottom, when does being down to earth become a trap?

12 June 2022 - 17:39 By Unathi Mphendu

An interesting and widely used adjective is “humble”. It is commonly defined to imply having a modest or low estimate of one’s stature. Demure, down to earth, lowly, meek, modest, unassuming, unpretentious are just some of the several synonyms for “humble”. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | What happens to salt when it’s lost its saltiness is a ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Premium blender: the brewing of Black Coffee Opinion & Analysis
  3. The 'prophets' who profit from selling the word of God Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAX HASTINGS | When generals play politics, wars get lost World
  5. UNATHI MPHENDU | ‘Embattled’: a beleaguered word that needs clarification Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. UNATHI MPHENDU | The pitfalls of humility: the virtue can get too big for the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Not good enough, Zondo. Tell SA about graft claims in your office Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Give credit where credit is due: don’t despair, chargeback works Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Let’s curse darkness to remodel freedom in our lifetime Opinion & Analysis
  5. SONGEZO ZIBI | If farmgate proves anything, it’s that the entire ANC is unfit ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech