Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Give credit where credit is due: don’t despair, chargeback works

Despite teething problems, many of those with air tickets from bankrupt Comair can get their money back

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
12 June 2022 - 17:38

When a number of budget airlines went under in fairly quick succession more than a decade ago, not many consumers knew about chargeback, a lovely consumer protection offered worldwide by the credit card companies...

