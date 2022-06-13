Language use in SA courts is a four-letter word
Senzo Meyiwa trial casts spotlight on policy that needs to foster multilingual rather than monolingual approach
13 June 2022 - 19:20
The murder of football player Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 and its protracted and controversial (https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2022-04-19-who-killed-senzo-meyiwa-as-court-case-unfolds-docuseries-reveals-8-years-of-inconsistent-storytelling-and-inept-policing/) police investigation (https://mg.co.za/news/2022-06-03-senzo-meyiwa-trial-more-police-blunders-exposed/) involving high-profile figures in the South African music industry continues to make headlines. Five men are on trial for allegedly murdering the national team captain and goalkeeper...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.