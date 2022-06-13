Language use in SA courts is a four-letter word

Senzo Meyiwa trial casts spotlight on policy that needs to foster multilingual rather than monolingual approach

The murder of football player Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 and its protracted and controversial (https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2022-04-19-who-killed-senzo-meyiwa-as-court-case-unfolds-docuseries-reveals-8-years-of-inconsistent-storytelling-and-inept-policing/) police investigation (https://mg.co.za/news/2022-06-03-senzo-meyiwa-trial-more-police-blunders-exposed/) involving high-profile figures in the South African music industry continues to make headlines. Five men are on trial for allegedly murdering the national team captain and goalkeeper...