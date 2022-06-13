×

Opinion & Analysis

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | France vs Russia: the renewed scramble for Africa

African countries are becoming more and more receptive to Russian overtures, especially from a security perspective

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
13 June 2022 - 19:19

Africa is “the last business frontier” and that is why geopolitical tensions between countries like France and Russia include a renewed scramble for Africa. This is the view of Koffi Kouakou, an Africa analyst and senior fellow at the Centre of Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg. He unravelled this claim in detail in the latest episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE...

