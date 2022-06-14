×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | The scandal surrounding Cyril has opened yet another gate

Watergate or Farmgate: Nixon said he wasn’t a ‘crook’ and Ramaphosa says he’s a ‘process person’

Tony Leon Columnist
14 June 2022 - 20:01

At the recent Franschhoek Literary Festival, I watched a fascinating interview with mega-bestselling author (320-million books sold to date) Jeffrey Archer and local radio host John Maytham...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | If I were the ANC I’d be a little concerned about my ties to UMK Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | It’s time the state stopped spin doctoring and started doctoring Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | Presidential sounds of silence are fuelling the fire engulfing SA Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | Putin's war has sorted the wheat from the chaff — and there's lots ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | There’s more chance of seeing the Easter bunny than relief funds ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. TONY LEON | Is SA going to hell or to heal? Well, it depends on how you look at ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The corrupt are punch-drunk but a small town punched back Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | The scandal surrounding Cyril has opened yet another gate Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Trophies or not, it seems Pitso Mosimane can’t win Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Scrap policy that allows matrics three chances at school to pass Opinion & Analysis
  5. Language use in SA courts is a four-letter word Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...