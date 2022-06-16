EDITORIAL | Our kids deserve better, and we can all do our bit to help
SA children should be living carefree existences, untroubled by poverty, domestic violence and crime
16 June 2022 - 19:09
Anxiety, bullying, poverty, abuse. The most vulnerable in our society are dealing with the worst problems in the world. While our children should be growing up with many carefree days, in reality they are faced with challenges most adults would struggle with. As SA “celebrated” Youth Day this week, the release of the latest Child Gauge report painted a sobering picture. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.