EDITORIAL | Our kids deserve better, and we can all do our bit to help

SA children should be living carefree existences, untroubled by poverty, domestic violence and crime

Anxiety, bullying, poverty, abuse. The most vulnerable in our society are dealing with the worst problems in the world. While our children should be growing up with many carefree days, in reality they are faced with challenges most adults would struggle with. As SA “celebrated” Youth Day this week, the release of the latest Child Gauge report painted a sobering picture. ..