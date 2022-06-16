PATRICK BULGER | Born Free: youth deserve better than hollow promises of freedom

If we really cared, we’d require them to help make SA better. Instead, we leave them to their own devices as we dress up neglect as virtue

During the hard lockdown in mid-2020, a young African man dressed in rags and a green blanket called out to me from outside my gate in east Joburg, pleading for food. I got to know him a little: his name is Mduduzi, he’s 28 years old and was brought up by his grandparents in Umlazi, Durban...