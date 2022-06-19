×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Government, address truckers’ grievances. Our economy depends on it

It is imperative the state puts plans in place to stop blockades and engage with truckers on their issues

19 June 2022 - 17:43

Last week saw another blockade by truckers of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal, ostensibly as a protest against foreign truck drivers...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Our kids deserve better, and we can all do our bit to help Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Trophies or not, it seems Pitso Mosimane can’t win Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Scrap policy that allows matrics three chances at school to pass Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ‘Minister of Congratulations’ could’ve been Minister of Legends, but alas Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Wait a minute! Your warranty may have more life than you realise Opinion & Analysis
  3. Government, address truckers’ grievances. Our economy depends on it Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Exhortations be damned! This is the path to development Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Speak up, Cyril. The people’s patience is running out Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...