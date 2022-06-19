×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Speak up, Cyril. The people’s patience is running out

If Ramaphosa will not tell us the whole truth about the theft at his game farm, what does he have to hide?

19 June 2022 - 17:42

On December 16 1961, Umkhonto we Sizwe, the ANC’s military wing, declared that it was taking up arms against the apartheid government. Freedom-loving South Africans had for decades petitioned and pleaded for democracy. They were rebuffed...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Power politics is ruining SA. We need a dramatic shift in focus Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | If Cyril can’t answer crucial questions, SA will be back in ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | At last there seems to be light at the end of the corruption ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | SA is on a collision course to becoming a lawless state Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Lies are so much SA’s norm that even good people can’t COPE ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. JUSTICE MALALA | What lies ahead? ANC is now so corrupt, it can’t even see it’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  7. JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma: a freedom fighter turned ‘spanner boy’ who must be jailed Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ‘Minister of Congratulations’ could’ve been Minister of Legends, but alas Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Wait a minute! Your warranty may have more life than you realise Opinion & Analysis
  3. Government, address truckers’ grievances. Our economy depends on it Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Exhortations be damned! This is the path to development Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Speak up, Cyril. The people’s patience is running out Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...