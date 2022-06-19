‘Minister of Congratulations’ could’ve been Minister of Legends, but alas

On August 25 2015, minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa invited media to the Cedars Park Hotel in Johannesburg to launch the Living Legends Legacy Project. The project is administered by his department with the aim of identifying SA living legends across all arts disciplines and to engage them actively in growing visibility for the arts.

In March 2019, Welcome Msomi, then chairperson of Mthethwa’s Living Legends project, appeared in court after his arrest following a serious crime investigation. Msomi was found guilty and sentenced to imprisonment for embezzling R8m from Mthethwa’s Living Legends project. Msomi died a year later.

Msomi was a giant in SA theatre, who had built his reputation for his play Umabatha, launched successfully amid the resistance to apartheid and taken to the international stage. His tragic fall from grace has almost wiped out all institutional memory of his significant contributions to the SA arts sector. Articles about his fall from grace now dominate any search about him on the internet.

The poor financial control of the Living Legends project, while criminal, is minor when considering that more than R320m from the presidential Economic Stimulus Plan (PESP), meant to provide financial relief to artists during the hard lockdown in 2020, was maladministered by the National Arts Council (NAC), an entity in Mthethwa’s department.

According to a press statement issued by the department about a forensic investigation into the NAC’s management of the fund, “results ... point to wrongful doing, maladministration and mismanagement in the process of implementing the PESP”.