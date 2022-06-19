×

Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | Exhortations be damned! This is the path to development

The recently launched EMA provides tools to develop high-level skills in economic modelling

19 June 2022 - 17:42 By PALI LEHOHLA

Ivan Fellegi, chief statistician emeritus of Canada, proffers: “Whenever I said that we need to do something, I never preached about it because that is useless. Exhortation doesn’t get you anywhere ... one has to dream up techniques or tools or prods that make people behave the way you hope they would behave.” Training through EMA represents the tools and prods that should direct us differently towards a better future...

