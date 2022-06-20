×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Farmgate is not our Watergate, but it is a watershed

It is clear we are primed to be seduced by a checklist of modest election promises, but the dangers in this are obvious

Tom Eaton Columnist
20 June 2022 - 19:55

When the ANC’s obituary is written, it will surely include the delicious irony of these final, ham-fisted attempts to recall Cyril Ramaphosa and wrench back control of the patronage machine: in the end, the party was so incompetent, it couldn’t even put together a half-decent smear campaign...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | I’m no guru, but it seems there’s still room for a groovy conman to ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | If only ANC NEC had the mind and feelings of a seven-year-old Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Speak up, Cyril. The people’s patience is running out Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | The scandal surrounding Cyril has opened yet another gate Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The corrupt are punch-drunk but a small town punched back Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Farmgate is not our Watergate, but it is a watershed Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mental support for women during and after pregnancy: lessons from SA Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Whether or not Cyril is preparing to exit, he owes us an explanation Opinion & Analysis
  4. ‘Minister of Congratulations’ could’ve been Minister of Legends, but alas Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Wait a minute! Your warranty may have more life than you realise Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...