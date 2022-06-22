JENNIFER PLATT | Zen and stretchy pants that are technically pants won’t cure Covid

They will, however, provide you with thrills and affirmation, and ensure you eat more cheese

After managing to avoid it for ages, I finally got Covid. Thank goodness it was of the mild type, but the brain fog is oh so awfully real. I couldn’t concentrate on what I was reading. After I became somewhat more lucid, I realised I had no idea what I had just read...