JENNIFER PLATT | Zen and stretchy pants that are technically pants won’t cure Covid
They will, however, provide you with thrills and affirmation, and ensure you eat more cheese
22 June 2022 - 23:04
After managing to avoid it for ages, I finally got Covid. Thank goodness it was of the mild type, but the brain fog is oh so awfully real. I couldn’t concentrate on what I was reading. After I became somewhat more lucid, I realised I had no idea what I had just read...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.