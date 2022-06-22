JONATHAN JANSEN | Point of order, honourable members, democracy needs a reboot
The institutional rules and values on which it depends are being eroded by parliamentary thugs and disrespect
22 June 2022 - 23:03
Thinkers at home and abroad are lamenting the decline of SA’s democratic project. A stirring article by Raymond Suttner writes of “prevailing lawlessness” in which flourishes “a countervailing set of norms”. In withering criticism, CNN analyst Fareed Zakaria speaks about “a rising degree of illiberalism” in our country (and India), despite a promising start. In short, democratic norms have been upended...
