TOM EATON | R1m just to attend meetings is something to be ‘tone deaf’ about

It’s mind-boggling that MPs feel entitled to a salary increase when their constituents can’t make ends meet

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has rejected accusations that MPs are being “tone deaf” by accepting a pay increase as millions of South Africans slide deeper into poverty. It’s a bold claim, but I have to agree with him, and if you’ll humour me, I’d like to explain why...