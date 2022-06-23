EDITORIAL | Yes, tourism will lift off, unless state ineptitude grounds it
The lifting of Covid-19 regulations is welcome. Now government must solve the problems for which it is responsible
23 June 2022 - 20:10
The government’s decision this week to scrap the wearing of face masks and lift limitations on gatherings is long overdue. With the decline in hospitalisations and deaths, and most people experiencing mild symptoms, health experts agree we need to find ways to live with Covid-19 without compromising economic stability. The latest move is doing exactly that, though for many in the tourism, hospitality and sports sectors it is too little too late. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.