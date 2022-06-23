Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Is the RAF worthy of public money or just pushing up the fuel price?

The AA and RAF disagree. Listen to what they have to say by tuning in to the discussion

In this episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and the Automobile Association (AA) are represented in a discussion about the fund, including whether the levy it receives is optimally used...