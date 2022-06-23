TOM EATON | Damn it, with the ANC, you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t

Zondo is right in saying Ramaphosa should have done more to halt state capture, but where would that have left us?

It was a solid attempt at distraction, but ending the mask mandate was never going to provide President Cyril Ramaphosa with a smokescreen big enough to hide chief justice Raymond Zondo’s damning indictment of his leadership, his cabinet and his utterly rotten party...