SONGEZO ZIBI | US abortion reversal shows the dangers of mixing religion, state and politics

The decision shows the danger of religious fundamentalism and its exercise of control over women is eerily Taliban-like

I love history, a lot. I think the knowledge thereof is important, including seemingly little or insignificant kinks in what might otherwise be a long, overarching journey through time. It is by plotting those little kinks that we get to appreciate the colour and nuance of each era within that story, and develop a much better understanding of what we may be dealing with in the present, and how we navigate same in the future...