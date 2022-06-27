EDITORIAL | Tavern tragedy: too much blaming, too few answers

How the youngsters died is the priority, Bheki Cele, not people’s parenting skills or perceived lack thereof

Police minister Bheki Cele was understandably emotional after visiting the mortuary after the mysterious deaths of 21 youngsters at an East London tavern. Yet his default position was tone-deaf defensiveness — in this case, taking aim at the grieving parents. As mothers and fathers were still coming to terms with the haunting events, Cele suggested parents also needed to take responsibility for the tragedy. ..