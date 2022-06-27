×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | There are the old idiots and the new ones, and there’s Gwede on the fence

Either he doesn’t know the difference between cadre deployment and affirmative action, or he’s back to his old tricks

Tom Eaton Columnist
27 June 2022 - 20:36

There comes a time in the life of every leader, when the circus tent is subsiding gently down its pole and there’s an ominous silence coming from the animal cages round the back, that one begins to gaze out past the angrily drunk clowns vomiting behind the hay-bales and think about one’s legacy. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘Zondo didn’t write state capture report’: Motsoeneng comes out swinging News
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | The Zondo report proves the state was a cash cow for thieves Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Damn it, with the ANC, you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t Opinion & Analysis
  4. Zondo affirms opposition call for presidential oversight committee News
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | SA will not be distracted, Mr President. We want answers Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. SA gardeners may hesitate to use greywater, but it can be a crop saver Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | There are the old idiots and the new ones, and there’s Gwede on the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Tavern tragedy: too much blaming, too few answers Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | The Zondo report proves the state was a cash cow for thieves Opinion & Analysis
  5. SONGEZO ZIBI | US abortion reversal shows the dangers of mixing religion, state ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms