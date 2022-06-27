TOM EATON | There are the old idiots and the new ones, and there’s Gwede on the fence

Either he doesn’t know the difference between cadre deployment and affirmative action, or he’s back to his old tricks

There comes a time in the life of every leader, when the circus tent is subsiding gently down its pole and there’s an ominous silence coming from the animal cages round the back, that one begins to gaze out past the angrily drunk clowns vomiting behind the hay-bales and think about one’s legacy. ..