JENNIFER PLATT | Don’t upset the uncles, but please chalk up a read on Eldos

Once that’s done, delve into luxury handbags and try to survive Vladimir Putin

On Saturday we’ll be halfway through the year. Like most people, my mind and body still feel like they’re in February, and this column of books to look out for monthly seems to be coming around much more quickly. Even though there is still an obscene number of books I want to read from previous months, July has more to add to the pile I’m excited about...