×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | It’s time we asked the real, brutal questions about the tavern tragedy

We need to look beyond the basic facts of carbon monoxide fumes if we want to fix SA society in the long term

29 June 2022 - 19:56

We still do not know what exactly killed 21, mainly teenagers, at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London in the early hours of last Sunday morning. Yesterday there was speculation about carbon monoxide poisoning. Here is yet another case of incompetence writ large. Autopsy. Toxicology. Interviews. Corroboration. Simple methods to determine cause of death. We cannot even get that right. The Washington Post, writing from afar on June 27, seemed to know a lot more than our armies of journalists with fearsome reputations for investigatory journalism: “The working theory is that it was something that the teenagers ingested or inhaled.”..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Point of order, honourable members, democracy needs a reboot Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | A time of campus assassinations Ideas
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Arthur and Cyril’s teachers must have taught deflection well Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Bishops incident proves children are pawns in parents’ racist ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Stop pissing about, varsities, and teach modules on race Opinion & Analysis
  6. JONATHAN JANSEN | How the rumour mill can grind a fragile varsity to destruction Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | It’s time we asked the real, brutal questions about the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. NADINE DREYER | It’s no laughing matter when a hyena sets its sights on you Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Unions champion the poor, right? That’s not what happened at Eskom Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Creativity is key in trying to cope with high cost of living Opinion & Analysis
  5. JENNIFER PLATT | Don’t upset the uncles, but please chalk up a read on Eldos Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...
Residents demand police action after 21 die in Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East ...