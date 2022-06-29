Wild Times
NADINE DREYER | It’s no laughing matter when a hyena sets its sights on you
They can eat up to a third of their body weight in one sitting, but that’s where the similarities with SA’s odious gluttons end
29 June 2022 - 19:56
The Thessalian king Erysichthon was the sort of guy the good judge Zondo wrote about in the missive to the president last week. One mouldy sack of potatoes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.