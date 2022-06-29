Wild Times

NADINE DREYER | It’s no laughing matter when a hyena sets its sights on you

They can eat up to a third of their body weight in one sitting, but that’s where the similarities with SA’s odious gluttons end

The Thessalian king Erysichthon was the sort of guy the good judge Zondo wrote about in the missive to the president last week. One mouldy sack of potatoes...