TOM EATON | Unions champion the poor, right? That’s not what happened at Eskom

It’s a reminder that trade unionists don’t care about the unemployed and are paid well to fight for those already with jobs

Let’s be very clear: if labour unions had never existed, being employed in 2022 would involve being chained to a machine, listening to the quiet sobs of the seven-year-old chained to the machine next door, as you wait for your supervisor to bring you your daily cup of water, paid for with a loan from the company at 25% interest per week, and get glared at from on high by the factory owner who is the spiritual love-child of Jeff Bezos and Genghis Kahn...