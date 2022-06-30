×

Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Light bulb moment, Cyril. Why are you in Gaborone while we’re in the dark?

While the ANC passes the buck on stage 6 load-shedding, the president is on a talk-shop in Botswana

Tom Eaton Columnist
30 June 2022 - 20:47

I was going to start this column by saying President Cyril Ramaphosa assembled his cabinet on Wednesday evening, but that sounds as if he was building a cupboard he’d bought from IKEA, and I think it’s pretty clear by this point that Ramaphosa can’t build anything except consensus that he will be the last ANC president of SA. Well, at least the last democratically elected one...

