EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Wade into the treacherous waters with a revolutionary cop

He writes of one such innocent victim: “A barrage of gunshots whizzed overhead. Unless they were aimed at us, these rooftop volleys posed no risk. We ducked and dashed across a field between the tenements of the warring Americans and Ghetto Kids gangs in Hanover Park, until we found the murder scene. In fetal pose, an eleven-year-old schoolboy clutched a loaf of bread. He had bled out fast in the time it took us to get there. His gaze was gaunt and his blood-brimmed mouth stood agape in a frozen cry. And, as usual, no-one saw anything, heard anything or said anything.”

I had asked Vearey, in my interview with him, how he had managed to sculpt such beautiful sentences about such bloody truths and how he appreciated affect while still knowing he needs to “get on with it” as a police officer. One way he did so, in terms of literary technique, was to recall the lessons of one of his writing mentors, who had taught him to accurately reproduce emotion he had felt in an earlier time of his life or to evoke a desired feeling in a reader of one’s work. That is not literary gaming. It is evidence of a police officer who is a serious lover and student of literature, especially poetry. The other reason he could describe this tragic scene so fully, with the dignity of the innocent victim preserved in the description of his death, is because he himself became a father during that time. That juxtaposition of becoming a new dad, while recalling the loss of another parent, stayed with him forever, even though he has seen so many dead bodies in his career that he has lost count.

Vearey and his colleagues solved that ghastly murder case that night. He writes of it: “We solved the case that night and arrested our killer. He mistook the boy for a spotter and shot him in the heat of the chase.” Gangsters do not recognise the right to life. A few sentences later, Vearey describes his experience of the birth of his own child: “I left the room with Bernice in the final throes of birth, her face etched with distant calm that I imagine only comes with passing beyond the pain threshold. I cried silently. Quincy bellowed his arrival early that morning. I ran back to the room to cut the cord and saw both of them smile. We buried his afterbirth and planted a lemon tree on top of it. I wonder who buried the eleven-year-old schoolboy.”

Into Dark Waters spans many themes worthy of reader excavation. Reading is intersubjective. We each pause over the material that connects with the unique facts about our individual selves or with our particular subject interests. I was intrigued by discussion about the nature of criminals. In one chilling but insightful entry, The Distinguished Rapist, Vearey chronicles the story of a highly intelligent and educated serial rapist who used every rape myth to rationalise his criminality. He had also suffered childhood trauma, having witnessed his mother being raped almost daily by his father, and weaponised that trauma in accounting for his own criminal adult behaviour. This story, coupled with another about a mother who killed her own child then joined the community in looking for the missing child, led Vearey and I to discuss the nature of evil.