Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | Racial segregation has never left us, it just evolved

Universities and tertiary institutions are where the four races commune, yet as a society we’ve failed to read this

03 July 2022 - 18:51 By Pali Lehohla

The song Don’t Cry For Me, Argentina says that “the truth is I never left you, all through my wild days, my mad existence”. South Africans are huddling together to affirm that the truth is, I never left you, mourning over what has happened to its daughter...

