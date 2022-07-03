PALI LEHOHLA | Racial segregation has never left us, it just evolved

Universities and tertiary institutions are where the four races commune, yet as a society we’ve failed to read this

The song Don’t Cry For Me, Argentina says that “the truth is I never left you, all through my wild days, my mad existence”. South Africans are huddling together to affirm that the truth is, I never left you, mourning over what has happened to its daughter...