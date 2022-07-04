EDITORIAL | Show us the money! KZN begs for relief funds after devastating trifecta
After being hit by Covid-19, the July 2021 riots and flood damage, KZN is still waiting for the promised R1bn in relief funds
04 July 2022 - 20:18
This year’s Durban July theme Show Me The Honey couldn’t be more apt in drawing the crowds like bees to a province that has been ravaged in the past three years by the pandemic, rioting and, most recently, deadly floods. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.