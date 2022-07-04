EDITORIAL | Show us the money! KZN begs for relief funds after devastating trifecta

After being hit by Covid-19, the July 2021 riots and flood damage, KZN is still waiting for the promised R1bn in relief funds

This year’s Durban July theme Show Me The Honey couldn’t be more apt in drawing the crowds like bees to a province that has been ravaged in the past three years by the pandemic, rioting and, most recently, deadly floods. ..