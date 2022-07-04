The AU at 20: some reason to cheer, but lots of work ahead

The organisation still needs to address two main problems to steer Africa into a prosperous future

The EU has lived up to the primary reason it was created — ensuring member states will not wage physical war against one another but settle their differences amicably. It owes some of its successes to a combination of enforcement and management mechanisms (https://doi.org/10.1162/002081802760199908) to ensure member states conform to rules and policies...