CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Striking Eskom workers got what they wanted, but at what price?

Petrol went up this morning by another R2.57 a litre. This brings the price of 95-octane to a soul-sapping R26.74 a litre inland. If you drive a car with a 50-litre tank engine — standard for most basic cars on our roads — that means you’ll pay R1,325 to fill up from empty. Depending on your weekly commute to and from work, and weekend travel, motorists on average have to fill up four times a month. I don’t have to complete the maths for you to work out how scary the monthly aggregate is.

Add bond repayments or rent, the cost of food, municipal rates and taxes, school fees, medical aid and other health charges and South Africans are living on Nightmare Street. If middle-class families are drowning in rising costs of living, what about working class families? What of poverty-stricken ones who rely on social grants for survival?

We are not the only country facing a dramatic rise in the cost of living; governments all over the world are struggling to cushion citizens against this scourge and so far are losing the battle. Thanks for nothing, Vladimir Putin.

However, in this country we cannot just blame Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for our woes. Our inept leaders are largely responsible for this sorry state of affairs.

The power crisis is entirely self-inflicted. When the economy was growing at 5% and 6%, the Mbeki government ignored requests to invest in additional generation capacity. When Eskom was still internationally recognised as one of the best-run energy companies in the world, Zuma allowed his friends to loot it.

Having been pummelled by stage 6 load-shedding for almost two weeks, we are firmly in the fourth stage of grief — depression. The sooner we reach the fifth stage — acceptance that load-shedding is here to stay — the sooner we can all start to heal.