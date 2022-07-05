Patrice Lumumba’s tooth represents plunder, resilience and reparation

The return of the tooth after 61 years leaves many questions unanswered and threatens to open a can of worms

Patrice Lumumba (https://www.britannica.com/biography/Patrice-Lumumba) is the hero of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s truncated bid for complete independence (https://nvdatabase.swarthmore.edu/content/congolese-win-independence-belgian-empire-1959-60). He was assassinated by local counter-revolutionary forces with the help of the CIA and Belgian authorities in 1961. Since then, all over the developing world, Lumumba’s name has come to stand for defiance against colonialism and imperialism...