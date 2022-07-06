JONATHAN JANSEN | Your CV is your selling point. Craft it carefully and conscientiously

Prospective employers are looking for organised, career-minded candidates, not sloppy job-hoppers

Why do you as a young graduate still not have a job? More than a week ago, I put out an online ad saying that I was looking for a Masters-level research assistant who loved research, hated sleep, and showed signs of life; that sort of thing. The CVs rolled in. Most of them were useless. Yet again I understood why many South African graduates do not find work. I hope this assessment helps...