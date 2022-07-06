×

Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Perhaps that activist was a jerk to Cele, but you know who should be offended?

It’s possible the police minister knows who Ian Cameron is and doesn’t like his politics. I myself am not a huge fan

Tom Eaton Columnist
06 July 2022 - 21:05

Bheki Cele’s tough-guy image has long been proved to be nothing but a buffoonish disguise he wears to deflect from his supreme incompetence. But this week he couldn’t even maintain a reasonable facsimile of being an adult, throwing a proper vloer-moer and all but sticking his fingers in his ears as he screamed “Shut up! Shut up!” at an activist presenting him — and the ANC as a whole — with cold, hard facts...

