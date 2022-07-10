JUSTICE MALALA | How out of touch! You can’t just slap a plaster on this one, Cyril
Our laws are fine — the Enyobeni massacre is a legacy of lack of enforcement and police corruption
10 July 2022 - 20:45
In the wake of the Enyobeni Tavern massacre, President Cyril Ramaphosa last week joined calls for the legal drinking age to be raised from 18 to 21. He is deluded. There is nothing wrong with the current legal age of drinking. The president and the government he leads know this. Ramaphosa also knows the deaths of the 21 youths who died at the tavern in Scenery Park, East London, has nothing to do with the legal age at which one can purchase alcohol...
In the wake of the Enyobeni Tavern massacre, President Cyril Ramaphosa last week joined calls for the legal drinking age to be raised from 18 to 21. He is deluded. There is nothing wrong with the current legal age of drinking. The president and the government he leads know this. Ramaphosa also knows the deaths of the 21 youths who died at the tavern in Scenery Park, East London, has nothing to do with the legal age at which one can purchase alcohol...
