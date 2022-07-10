×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | How out of touch! You can’t just slap a plaster on this one, Cyril

Our laws are fine — the Enyobeni massacre is a legacy of lack of enforcement and police corruption

10 July 2022 - 20:45

In the wake of the Enyobeni Tavern massacre, President Cyril Ramaphosa last week joined calls for the legal drinking age to be raised from 18 to 21. He is deluded. There is nothing wrong with the current legal age of drinking. The president and the government he leads know this. Ramaphosa also knows the deaths of the 21 youths who died at the tavern in Scenery Park, East London, has nothing to do with the legal age at which one can purchase alcohol...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Storms are brewing, and there’s no intelligence on when and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | The Zondo report proves the state was a cash cow for thieves Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Speak up, Cyril. The people’s patience is running out Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Power politics is ruining SA. We need a dramatic shift in focus Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | If Cyril can’t answer crucial questions, SA will be back in ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. JUSTICE MALALA | At last there seems to be light at the end of the corruption ... Opinion & Analysis
  7. JUSTICE MALALA | SA is on a collision course to becoming a lawless state Opinion & Analysis
  8. JUSTICE MALALA | Lies are so much SA’s norm that even good people can’t COPE ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: beware fast-talking ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | How out of touch! You can’t just slap a plaster on this one, ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Cut the red tape to declare energy emergency and save the economy Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | So politicians are being held to account? It’s about time Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Green energy: the lie sold to SA by Germany and the UK Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners